Another Artsakh soldier wounded in mine explosion to be transported to Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. One of the two soldiers wounded in the mine explosion on January 4 in Artsakh has been transported to Yerevan’s Central Military Hospital, and the other soldier will be transported to Yerevan on January 9, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesman of the Armenian defense ministry, told Armenpress.

He said the two soldiers are in normal condition. “The lives of the two wounded soldiers are not in danger”, he added.

The soldiers were wounded on January 4 in one of the military units located at the north-eastern direction of Artsakh’s Defense Army.