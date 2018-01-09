President had mild cold – spokesman denies health deterioration report

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The President’s Office denies the information that President Serzh Sargsyan’s health deteriorated during New Year holidays and that he was taken to the Nairi Medical Center in Yerevan.

“This information is false. The President had a mild cold. He was at home during this time”, Presidential spokesman Vladimir Hakobyan told Aysor.

Earlier the Zhamanak newspaper said the President’s health has deteriorated, and that’s why he didn’t attend the Christmas Mass in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin.