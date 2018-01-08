Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Black ice formed on some sections of Vardenyats Pass


YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Black ice is formed on some sections of Vardenyats Pass by 20:00, January 8. Salt and sand is used to melt it.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies of Armenia, all interstate and republican roads of Armenia are open.




