Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-01-18

YEREVAN, 8 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 January, USD exchange rate is up by 0.83 drams to 484.93 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.48 drams to 581.58 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.10 drams to 8.50 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.52 drams to 656.06 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 442.15 drams to 20535.5 drams. Silver price is up by 6.92 drams to 267.46 drams. Platinum price is up by 663.91 drams to 15060.77 drams.