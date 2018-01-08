Asian Stocks up - 08-01-18
TOKYO, 8 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 8 January:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 4.17% to 23714.53 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 3.45% to 1880.34 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 3.09% to 3409.48 points, and HANG SENG is up by 3.28% to 30899.53 points.
