Asian Stocks up - 08-01-18

TOKYO, 8 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 8 January:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 4.17% to 23714.53 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 3.45% to 1880.34 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 3.09% to 3409.48 points, and HANG SENG is up by 3.28% to 30899.53 points.