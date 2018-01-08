Contract servicemen comprise 65% of Armenian Army, says top military official

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. 65% of the Armenian Army is comprised of contractual servicemen, and only 35% are conscripted soldiers, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan told a press conference.

He reassured that the manning level in the army is on the highest level, both in on-duty units and reserve bases, which are called permanent readiness bases.

“We have a decrease of conscription for 12 years consecutively. This is the last year that we have a decrease. And during these years we knew that this will happen, and that’s why we simultaneously manned the army with contractual servicemen. This hasn’t impacted the combat readiness of the army. We carry out the planning in a way that the decrease of conscription doesn’t impact the readiness”, he said.