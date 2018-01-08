Winter conscription begins in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The 2018 winter military conscription has began in Armenia.

Soldiers will know their deployment location and will be conscripted by results of drawings.

Personally the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan and first deputy defense minister Artak Zakaryan visited the central military draft station to participate in the process and talk to the draftees.

The officials talked to the future soldiers, gave advices and presented the importance of military service to each of the servicemen.

The draftees told reporters they are beginning their service with high spirits and great feeling of responsibility for their country.