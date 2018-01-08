Armenian MP of Iranian parliament says situation in country is calm and under control

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The situation in Iran in general is calm at the moment, ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Iranian Parliament Karen Khanlarian told ARMENPRESS.

“The activeness of protests has calmed down, there are almost no rallies, protests, the situation is calm and under control. You know that these issues emerged in connection with the socio-economic problems. And this was also supplemented by the political vector which is a result of influence of foreign powers”, he said.

According to the lawmaker, the complaint among the people has its reason, the country really faces a socio-economic problem. This also emerged by applying economic sanctions against Iran.

“In the recent years there have always been protests in Iran. I have witnessed different groups in streets, squares near the parliament voicing their complaints over economic, social issues. This time the protests were supplemented by a little political character which was exclusive. Now everyone is concerned, tries to find solutions to the existing issues in order to prevent such incidents”, Karen Khanlarian said.

As for the Armenian community, the lawmaker said everyone freely expresses his/her opinion. The economic issues concern all citizens of Iran, including Armenians. He added that as a result of the economic sanctions imposed on Iran the small and medium businesses of many Iranian citizens, including Armenians were greatly affected.

“The talks on nuclear deal inspired hope that the sanctions will be lifted, the economic situation will improve, but we see that the US not only doesn’t want to eliminate the sanctions, but tries to increase them”, the lawmaker added.

Anti-governmental protests launched in Iran on December 28. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested.