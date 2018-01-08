Turkey plans to install surveillance devices on Armenian-Turkish border
16:10, 8 January, 2018
YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Turkish interior ministry Suleyman Soylu said the Turkish side plans to install surveillance devices on the Armenian-Turkish border for security purposes, Anadolu reports.
The Turkish side also plans to install similar devices on the Turkish-Georgian border.
The minister said no wall will be constructed on the Armenian-Turkish and Turkish-Georgian borders in the future, only cameras will be installed.
As for the construction works of 144km long wall on the Turkish-Iranian border, the minister said almost half of the wall is constructed.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version