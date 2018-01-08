Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Turkey plans to install surveillance devices on Armenian-Turkish border


YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Turkish interior ministry Suleyman Soylu said the Turkish side plans to install surveillance devices on the Armenian-Turkish border for security purposes, Anadolu reports.

The Turkish side also plans to install similar devices on the Turkish-Georgian border.

The minister said no wall will be constructed on the Armenian-Turkish and Turkish-Georgian borders in the future, only cameras will be installed.

As for the construction works of 144km long wall on the Turkish-Iranian border, the minister said almost half of the wall is constructed.




