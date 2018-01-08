Military confirms sniper fire killed Artsakh soldier, two others wounded

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan presented details of the Azerbaijani shooting of a soldier in Artsakh.

During a press conference, Hakobyan said the soldier was shot dead by a sniper, and stressed that the soldier did not do any violations.

“It is definitely a fact that the serviceman was shot by a sniper. The commander, who rushed to assist the serviceman, was also wounded. The vehicle of the tactical group which was dispatched to the scene also came under fire. One of the soldiers in the vehicle was also wounded”, Hakobyan said.

Movses Hakobyan also said the two servicemen were slightly wounded. “I would like to specially emphasize the heroism of the officer who didn’t hesitate and went to save the life of his soldier, but was wounded. While our soldier didn’t do any kind of violation, the adversary is simply looking for means to shoot our servicemen”, he said.