Armenia’s foreign trade turnover volume rises

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign trade turnover volume increased by nearly 1 billion USD in January-November 2017 compared to the same period of 2016, according to the data of the National Statistical Service, reports Armenpress.

In January-December 2017 the foreign trade turnover comprised 5 billion 784 million 264.2 thousand USD compared to the 4 billion 577 million 877.1 thousand USD of January-December 2016.

The trade turnover with the CIS countries comprises 1 billion 728 million 001.5 thousand USD, 1 billion 534 million 396.1 thousand USD out of which comprises trade with Russia and 11 million 652.6 thousand with Ukraine.

The trade turnover volume with the EU countries comprised 1 billion 406 million 190.6 thousand USD. In particular, the trade turnover with Germany comprises 297 million 584.8 thousand USD and that with Bulgaria is 297 million 433.4 thousand USD.

The trade turnover with Georgia comprised 223 million 616.3 thousand USD in January-November 2017, that with Iran – 236 million 874.7 thousand USD, Turkey – 207 million 013.5 thousand USD.