Investigation launched into Azerbaijani shooting of Artsakh soldier


YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee launched criminal proceedings on the death of serviceman Vache Chilingaryan.

Earlier on January 7, the serviceman was shot dead by Azerbaijani forces while on duty.

Two other servicemen were wounded as they tried to approach Chilingaryan after he was shot.

 




