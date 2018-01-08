Tajikistan prepares for establishing direct air communication with Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The government of Tajikistan has tasked relevant ministries and agencies to take measures to establish direct air communication with Armenia, news.tj reports.

The governments of Armenia and Tajikistan signed an agreement on air communication on June 14, 2017.

By government’s decree the Ministry of Transport together with other relevant ministries and agencies is ordered to take necessary measures to ensure the implementation of a government-to-government agreement between Tajikistan and Armenia on launching direct air communication.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan has been tasked to inform the Armenian side that Tajikistan’s respective internal procedures necessary for the agreement’s entry into force have been completed.

During the official visit of the President of Tajikistan to Armenia, the two Presidents agreed to consider the opportunity to launch direct flights.

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said they are ready to provide privileges to Tajik partners within the frames of the open sky policy run by Armenia in the aviation field.