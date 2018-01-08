Artsakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. On January 7, at 13:20, Defense Army soldier Vache N. Chilingaryan, born in 1998, was fatally wounded by the Azerbaijani shooting in one of the military units located in the north-eastern direction of the Artsakh Defense Army, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

Investigation has been launched to clarify the details of the incident.

Artsakh’s defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and extends condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the killed soldier.