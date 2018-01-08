Artsakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. On January 7, at 13:20, Defense Army soldier Vache N. Chilingaryan, born in 1998, was fatally wounded by the Azerbaijani shooting in one of the military units located in the north-eastern direction of the Artsakh Defense Army, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.
Investigation has been launched to clarify the details of the incident.
Artsakh’s defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and extends condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the killed soldier.
- 09:30 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-01-18
- 09:24 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 08-01-18
- 09:20 Oil Prices up - 08-01-18
- 01.08-20:26 Black ice formed on some sections of Vardenyats Pass
- 01.08-18:55 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-01-18
- 01.08-18:54 Asian Stocks up - 08-01-18
- 01.08-16:55 Contract servicemen comprise 65% of Armenian Army, says top military official
- 01.08-16:51 Winter conscription begins in Armenia
- 01.08-16:18 Armenian MP of Iranian parliament says situation in country is calm and under control
- 01.08-16:10 Turkey plans to install surveillance devices on Armenian-Turkish border
- 01.08-15:58 Military confirms sniper fire killed Artsakh soldier, two others wounded
- 01.08-15:47 Armenia’s foreign trade turnover volume rises
- 01.08-14:57 Investigation launched into Azerbaijani shooting of Artsakh soldier
- 01.08-14:37 Tajikistan prepares for establishing direct air communication with Armenia
- 01.08-13:23 Iranian FM, EU representatives to hold consultative meeting on nuclear deal
- 01.08-11:43 ‘We are dealing with a terrorist state’ – Artsakh on Azerbaijani actions
- 01.08-11:31 Israeli advocate Eitay Mack and Professor Yair Auron send request to foreign ministry over recognition of Armenian Genocide
- 01.08-10:33 Artsakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting
- 01.08-10:20 Beef Noodle culture – the identity and signature trademark of Lanzhou, China
- 01.08-09:42 One third of economically active population in Armenia concentrated in Yerevan
- 01.01-00:38 We are going to get our fellow countrymen back to Armenia: Serzh Sargsyan's congratulatory address on the occasion of New Year
- 12.31-22:42 We will continue keeping on the spotlight the defense and army building spheres: Artsakh President issues New Year Congratulatory Address
- 12.31-17:11 Artsakh Republic President was present at a New Year festive in Talish
- 12.30-16:49 Armenia will be logical, prosperous country, optimistic and confident for future – PM Karapetyan’s New Year address
- 12.30-16:40 Yerevan Mayor issues New Year & Christmas congratulatory message
- 12.30-14:27 Putin congratulates Sargsyan on New Year
- 12.30-14:05 Armenian FM receives Kazakh state award
- 12.30-13:22 ‘Today, one can say the ball is in Turkey’s goals’ – Nalbandian on protocols
- 12.30-13:05 NK conflict must be settled based on Artsakh self-determination right – Nalbandian
- 12.30-12:54 14000 ceasefire violations: Artsakh military presents 2017 data
- 12.30-12:32 All EEU states complete ratification of Customs Code
- 12.30-12:16 First Lady of Armenia cheers up child patients of hematology center
- 12.30-11:59 President Sargsyan signs bills into law
- 12.30-11:53 President Sargsyan honors fallen heroes at military pantheon
- 12.30-11:49 Speaker of Parliament releases New Year & Christmas address
11:43, 01.08.2018
Viewed 887 times ‘We are dealing with a terrorist state’ – Artsakh on Azerbaijani actions
11:31, 01.08.2018
Viewed 884 times Israeli advocate Eitay Mack and Professor Yair Auron send request to foreign ministry over recognition of Armenian Genocide
10:20, 01.08.2018
Viewed 752 times Beef Noodle culture – the identity and signature trademark of Lanzhou, China
10:33, 01.08.2018
Viewed 720 times Artsakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting
14:37, 01.08.2018
Viewed 651 times Tajikistan prepares for establishing direct air communication with Armenia