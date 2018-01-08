Beef Noodle culture – the identity and signature trademark of Lanzhou, China

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Simple yet sophisticated, affordable fast food and a gourmet special at the same time, local favorite and international trademark – there are many ways to describe the famous beef noodles of Lanzhou, but as they say: Better to see something once than to hear about it a thousand times. Well in this case it should be to taste instead of to see.

This city, home to roughly 3,5 million people, is located in the very center of mainland China, and has historically served as a major link on the Silk Road. The city is located on the banks of the Yellow River – the third longest river in Asia, the basin of which was the birthplace of the ancient Chinese civilization.

And presently, as China’s President Xi Jinping signaled the One Belt One Road initiative, Lanzhou – being a key transportation hub, enhances and develops infrastructure to boost international cargo shipments via its modern railway systems. The Dongchuan Logistics Center, located in the International Land Port of the city, serves as a major international trade distribution center, and according to estimates the annual handling capacity of the railway will reach 30 million tons as the system is being rapidly enhanced.

Lanzhou, the capital and largest city of China’s Gansu province, takes pride in what it’s best known for – the Beef Noodles.

Lanzhou Beef Noodles were first introduced in the end of the Qing Dynasty, and ever since have become the most popular dish. This dish, which is the trademark of Lanzhou, requires culinary craftsmanship at its best, as all types of the noodles , be it thick or needle thin, are hand-pulled.

This dish is one of the top consumed foods in the city, and locals enjoy a bowl of beef noodles both as a breakfast and lunch. Over the years it has grown into a unique cultural significance, and the name of the city is instantly associated with the beef noodle soup. This popularity has quickly taken hold of not only throughout China, but also all over the world, with the beef noodle industry playing a major role for the city’s tourism.

With over 1200 Beef Noodle restaurants, the business generates 9% of the city’s industrial output and has a significant role for the local economy, according to Zhang Haiming - head of the Business Service Department of Lanzhou Commerce Bureau. “Investors can easily find projects, the local government is supporting the industry”.

One can easily notice the high demand this sphere has, as the city runs its very own specialized training facility for future chefs – the Gansu Xinglong Beef Noodle Vocational Training School. Executives of the facility say people willing to learn this craftsmanship are required to complete a three-year course in order to become certified beef noodle chefs. There are even people who come from abroad to study in this esteemed center.

The city also has its very own Lanzhou Beef Noodle Industry Association, with Zhao Xiaolong serving as Secretary General. The Association regulates and organizes this business.

Lanzhou restaurateurs are very eager to enhance and expand their operations globally, with many Beef Noodle restaurant franchises presently open in more than 40 countries. According to restaurant executives from the MaZi Lu Beef Noodle, these restaurants operating in foreign countries use beef, vegetables and noodles from Lanzhou– to keep everything authentic.

Stepan Kocharian

Administration of Oriental Palace Beef Noodle restaurant show off the craftsmanship of their chefs with a handmade noodle thin enough to go through a needle hole

Evening in downtown Lanzhou

Future chefs at the specialized beef noodle training center

Lanzhou skyline and the famous Zhongshan Bridge

Local beef noodle restaurants are always stacked

Mother of the Yellow River Statue

Senior master chef Ma Wenbin, one of the most famous beef noodle chefs of China, displays the preparation process

The Oriental Palace Beef Noodle restaurant boasts the biggest table in town

The Yellow River as seen from Lanzhou Old Town