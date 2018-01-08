One third of economically active population in Armenia concentrated in Yerevan
YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. One third of the economically active population in Armenia is concentrated in the capital city of Yerevan – 31.3%, Armavir – 12%, Ararat – 10%, Lori – 9%, Kotayk – 8.9%, and in Vayots Dzor – 1.9%, reports Armenpress.
According to the data of the National Statistical Service of Armenia, the largest proportion of the economically active population (22.8%) comprise 25-34 age group, 45-54 age group comprise 21%, 55-64 – 20.4%, 35-44 – 20%, 15-24 – 10.2%, 65-75 – 5.6%.
42.2% of the economically active population has general secondary education, 28.8% - higher and postgraduate education, 23.6% - secondary vocational education.
As for the marital status of the economically active population, 70.3% are married, 20.7% are not married, 5.9% are widows, and 3.1% are divorced.
In 2016 the economically active population comprised 1 million 226.3 thousand people. Most of them are men – 53% or 645.1 thousand. 58% of the economically active population is concentrated in cities and 42% in villages.