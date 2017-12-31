We will continue keeping on the spotlight the defense and army building spheres: Artsakh President issues New Year Congratulatory Address  

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan issues New Year Congratulatory Address, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear compatriots,

Time has come to bid farewell to the year of 2017 and welcome the new year of 2018.

The expiring year has been eventful, rich in different developments and achievements.

The Artsakh Republic new Constitution was adopted by the nationwide referendum in 2017. Reforms aimed at rendering the governance more efficient, further strengthening democratic institutions and the protection of human rights and freedoms have been undertaken in the country.

New educational institutions, medical centers, apartment buildings, various infrastructures have been built in our country. The strategically important Vardenis-Martakert highway, one of the major arteries connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia and the outer world, was put into operation after the solemn opening ceremony.

We have registered accomplishments in numerous other fields too. Yet, a great deal of work remains to be done.

In the coming year we envisage the implementation of diverse projects in almost all sectors of the economy directed to boost the well-being of our people and improve their social conditions on a continuous basis.

Of course, we will continue keeping on the spotlight the defense and army building spheres. The powerful and capable army is the most important guarantee of the security and natural development of our republic and people. No effort would be spared furthermore to hold at the highest level the combat capability of the armed forces, to ship the army with advanced military hardware.

In 2018 we are going to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, the centennials of the First Armenian Republic formation and the 1918 May heroic battles. We are not only obliged to mark those days and keep the memory of all the heroes, but also follow the precepts of our devotees, reinforce and develop our independent and free country for the sake of which the most committed sons of the Armenian nation sacrificed their lives.

Eternal glory and honor to all the martyrs!

Dear friends,

At this very moment all of us have warm and cherished desires. Quite naturally, first and foremost, we wish peace, health and happiness to our children, families and friends, safety and well-being for the elder.

I would like to extend my congratulations to all the brave sons from generals to privates who are safeguarding the country’s borders. May they courageously and safely fulfill their obligations of defending the Fatherland!

I congratulate the entire Armenian nation, all our compatriots in Artsakh, Mother Armenia and the Diaspora. I wish everybody robust health, success and all the best.

Let the coming 2018 be a year of new achievements and victories for our country, our people, every single family and citizen of Artsakh!

Happy New Year and Merry Christmas!”, the President of Artsakh said.