Artsakh Republic President was present at a New Year festive in Talish

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 31, ARMENPRESS. On 31 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the village of Talish in the Martakert region and was present at a New Year festive event organized in the village, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Head of the State congratulated the attendees on the holidays wishing them peace, robust health, happiness and all the best.