Putin congratulates Sargsyan on New Year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan on New Year.

In a message released on the Russian presidential website, Putin stressed that recently Armenia and Russia marked two significant days – the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and the 20th anniversary of the Partnership, Cooperation and Mutual Aid Treaty.

Putin expressed conviction that through joint efforts it will be possible to ensure the further development of the allied Armenia-Russia relations, as well as partnership in the EEU, CSTO, CIS and other international organizations, for the benefit of the Armenian and Russian peoples, regional peace and stability.