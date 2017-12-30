Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 December

Armenian FM receives Kazakh state award


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian held a meeting on December 30 with Ambassador of Kazakhstan Timur Uruzayev.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS that the Ambassador handed over to the Armenian FM the “25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence” gold medal, awarded by the President of Kazakhstan for the significant contribution in developing the Armenian-Kazakh relations.

 




«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»

մրցույթ
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration