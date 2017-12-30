Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 December

All EEU states complete ratification of Customs Code


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. All five EEU member countries have completed ratifying the Customs Code.

The Presidents of Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have signed the agreement.

Kyrgyzstan was the latest to sign the document.

The Customs Code will enter into force from January 1, 2018.

 




