First Lady of Armenia cheers up child patients of hematology center

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Ahead of New Year and Christmas holidays, First Lady Rita Sargsyan visited the child patients of the Yolyan Hematology Center.

The children had prepared a New Year performance for the First Lady, which included singing, dancing. Following the performance, the children decorated the Christmas Tree, and made a New Year wish.

10 year old Arpine says she dreams that the sad and long days in the hospital pass as joyful as the New Year holidays. With this dream in mind, Arpine decorated the Christmas Tree.

The First Lady is the little girl’s best friend, who always makes her wishes come true. Arpine wanted a two-storey bed, which the First Lady was happy to give as a New Year gift.

“Arpine was the most seriously ill patient of the center. She was lucky that the Russian Healthcare Minister visited Armenia, who is my good friend, and since the hematology center was still under renovation, I asked him: a day will come and we too will be able to save the life of a little citizen of Russia, but today we need your help, he listened and said he is ready to help, and invited Arpine to Moscow”, Rita Sargsyan said.

Arpine is recovering after two serious surgeries.