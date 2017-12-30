Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 December

President Sargsyan signs bills into law


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan signed several bills into law today, which were earlier adopted by the country’s Parliament.

The laws include the domestic violence prevention law, amending the Criminal Code, the Administrative Court Code, the Civil Court Code, the administrative offense code, amending the social support law and others, the president’s office said.

 

 




