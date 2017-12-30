President Sargsyan signs bills into law
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan signed several bills into law today, which were earlier adopted by the country’s Parliament.
The laws include the domestic violence prevention law, amending the Criminal Code, the Administrative Court Code, the Civil Court Code, the administrative offense code, amending the social support law and others, the president’s office said.
- 16:49 Armenia will be logical, prosperous country, optimistic and confident for future – PM Karapetyan’s New Year address
- 16:40 Yerevan Mayor issues New Year & Christmas congratulatory message
- 14:27 Putin congratulates Sargsyan on New Year
- 14:05 Armenian FM receives Kazakh state award
- 13:22 ‘Today, one can say the ball is in Turkey’s goals’ – Nalbandian on protocols
- 13:05 NK conflict must be settled based on Artsakh self-determination right – Nalbandian
- 12:54 14000 ceasefire violations: Artsakh military presents 2017 data
- 12:32 All EEU states complete ratification of Customs Code
- 12:16 First Lady of Armenia cheers up child patients of hematology center
- 11:59 President Sargsyan signs bills into law
- 11:53 President Sargsyan honors fallen heroes at military pantheon
- 11:49 Speaker of Parliament releases New Year & Christmas address
- 11:33 US led coalition to intensify efforts for stabilizing regions liberated from Daesh
- 12.29-21:07 610 vehicles stuck at Russian part of Stepantsminda-Lars highway – Upper last checkpoint not operating normally yet
- 12.29-20:59 Putin signs law toughening conviction for terrorist recruiters up to life imprisonment
- 12.29-19:09 Henrikh Mkhitaryan included in most highly paid footballers of Premier League
- 12.29-18:41 “Vinar” company to pay back remaining 34 million AMD debt to farmers
- 12.29-17:48 All interstate and republican roads are open in Armenia
- 12.29-17:38 Armenian FM visits military regiment
- 12.29-16:48 President of Artsakh participates in ceremony of handing over keys of newly built dwelling house to Defense Army servicemen
- 12.29-15:59 Monetary base and mass increase in Armenia in late November compared to October
- 12.29-14:49 Turkey’s Erdogan, Pope Francis discuss status over Jerusalem
- 12.29-13:35 ARMENPRESS sums up key economic events of 2017
- 12.29-11:31 Turkish FM holds phone conversation with Secretary Tillerson
- 12.29-11:30 Turkey also needs Abdullah Gul to get out from current situation – Garo Paylan
- 12.29-10:50 Parliamentary election, coalition and new laws – ARMENPRESS sums up domestic political life of 2017
- 12.29-10:30 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/92 - Three Comrades by Erich Maria Remarque among weekly top ten
- 12.29-09:43 U.S. resumes visa services in Turkey
- 12.29-08:59 European Stocks - 28-12-17
- 12.29-08:58 US stocks up - 28-12-17
- 12.29-08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-12-17
- 12.29-08:53 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 28-12-17
- 12.29-08:51 Oil Prices up - 28-12-17
- 12.28-21:15 Armenia’s ruling party positively assesses the passing political year
- 12.28-20:50 President Sargsyan highlights role of CBA and trade banks in this year’s economic indexes of Armenia
11:38, 12.27.2017
Viewed 46286 times Armenia creates first solar car with a dream to establish production
10:51, 12.25.2017
Viewed 2947 times ‘Frozen conflict or a war in bain-marie’ - Diario de Noticias publishes article on NK conflict
11:22, 12.23.2017
Viewed 2508 times Yerevan Days in Moscow summed up at official reception held on behalf of Mayor Taron Margaryan
11:52, 12.23.2017
Viewed 2411 times US takes decision to provide advanced defensive systems to Ukraine
13:23, 12.23.2017
Viewed 2377 times President of Artsakh signs a number of laws