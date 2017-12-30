Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 December

President Sargsyan honors fallen heroes at military pantheon


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan visited today the Yerablur military pantheon in the Armenian capital Yerevan, paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country, the President’s Office said.

Catholicos Garegin II and top officials of the country accompanied the president during the visit.




