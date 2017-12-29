610 vehicles stuck at Russian part of Stepantsminda-Lars highway – Upper last checkpoint not operating normally yet

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Black ice is formed on some parts of Sotk-Karvachar road and Vardenyats Pass by 20:00, December 29, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia. The Ministry urges drivers to use only winter tires.

The Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Interior of Georgia informs that Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for passenger cars and buses. It’s closed for heavy trucks.

Co-operation of the operative headquarters of the general department of the Republic of Northern Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation and operative groups was organized together with local governmental bodies and other operative services to ensure the people's vital activities on the spot.

There are 2 heating points on the Upper Lars checkpoint, a room for mother and baby care is being prepared.

Public awareness events are organized including events through radio broadcasting.

The border checkpoint is not yet operating normally.

According to the information received from the CMC of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the North Ossetia of the RF 610 trucks are massed at the Russian part.