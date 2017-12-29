Putin signs law toughening conviction for terrorist recruiters up to life imprisonment
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law toughening criminal liability for recruiting to terrorist organizations up to life imprisonment, ARMNPRESS reports, citing TASS.
The document was posted on the official portal of legal information on Friday.
The law toughens punishment for financing terrorism, recruitment or other involvement of a person into terrorism-related crimes.
- 12.29-21:07 610 vehicles stuck at Russian part of Stepantsminda-Lars highway – Upper last checkpoint not operating normally yet
- 12.29-20:59 Putin signs law toughening conviction for terrorist recruiters up to life imprisonment
- 12.29-19:09 Henrikh Mkhitaryan included in most highly paid footballers of Premier League
- 12.29-18:41 “Vinar” company to pay back remaining 34 million AMD debt to farmers
- 12.29-17:48 All interstate and republican roads are open in Armenia
- 12.29-17:38 Armenian FM visits military regiment
- 12.29-16:48 President of Artsakh participates in ceremony of handing over keys of newly built dwelling house to Defense Army servicemen
- 12.29-15:59 Monetary base and mass increase in Armenia in late November compared to October
- 12.29-14:49 Turkey’s Erdogan, Pope Francis discuss status over Jerusalem
- 12.29-13:35 ARMENPRESS sums up key economic events of 2017
- 12.29-11:31 Turkish FM holds phone conversation with Secretary Tillerson
- 12.29-11:30 Turkey also needs Abdullah Gul to get out from current situation – Garo Paylan
- 12.29-10:50 Parliamentary election, coalition and new laws – ARMENPRESS sums up domestic political life of 2017
- 12.29-10:30 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/92 - Three Comrades by Erich Maria Remarque among weekly top ten
- 12.29-09:43 U.S. resumes visa services in Turkey
- 12.29-08:59 European Stocks - 28-12-17
- 12.29-08:58 US stocks up - 28-12-17
- 12.29-08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-12-17
- 12.29-08:53 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 28-12-17
- 12.29-08:51 Oil Prices up - 28-12-17
- 12.28-21:15 Armenia’s ruling party positively assesses the passing political year
- 12.28-20:50 President Sargsyan highlights role of CBA and trade banks in this year’s economic indexes of Armenia
- 12.28-20:43 Armenia and international community have nearly the same position on NK conflict settlement – Serzh Sargsyan
- 12.28-20:07 Technological University to be established in Armenia
- 12.28-19:42 Armenia stands today in the international arena as a reliable partner – FM Nalbandian
- 12.28-19:02 Armenian Premier invites mass media representatives to Government on New Year and Christmas holidays
- 12.28-18:20 President of Artsakh awards athletes who achieved outstanding results
- 12.28-17:09 Healthcare minister suggests designing control action plan for combating tuberculosis
- 12.28-15:22 President Sargsyan holds meeting with renowned pianist Evgeny Kissin
- 12.28-15:13 US Ambassador and embassy staff address New Year congratulatory message in Armenian
- 12.28-15:10 Aivazovsky without the Sea – the unusual & surprising works of the marine art master
- 12.28-15:02 Yerevan deputy mayor introduces PM on series of events dedicated to city’s 2800th anniversary
- 12.28-14:15 Newly appointed Ambassador of Lebanon presents copy of credentials to Armenian FM
- 12.28-13:45 Government approves Armenia-EU multi-vector cooperation regulation agreement
- 12.28-13:29 Satik Seyranyan elected president of Union of Journalists of Armenia
11:38, 12.27.2017
Viewed 43833 times Armenia creates first solar car with a dream to establish production
10:51, 12.25.2017
Viewed 2832 times ‘Frozen conflict or a war in bain-marie’ - Diario de Noticias publishes article on NK conflict
11:22, 12.23.2017
Viewed 2421 times Yerevan Days in Moscow summed up at official reception held on behalf of Mayor Taron Margaryan
11:52, 12.23.2017
Viewed 2323 times US takes decision to provide advanced defensive systems to Ukraine
13:23, 12.23.2017
Viewed 2308 times President of Artsakh signs a number of laws