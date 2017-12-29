Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 December

Putin signs law toughening conviction for terrorist recruiters up to life imprisonment


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law toughening criminal liability for recruiting to terrorist organizations up to life imprisonment, ARMNPRESS reports, citing TASS.

The document was posted on the official portal of legal information on Friday.

The law toughens punishment for financing terrorism, recruitment or other involvement of a person into terrorism-related crimes.




