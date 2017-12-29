Henrikh Mkhitaryan included in most highly paid footballers of Premier League

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of the Armenia national team and “Manchester United” Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been included in the top 20 most highly paid footballers of the Premier League.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing The Sun, Henrikh Mkhitaryan receives 140 thousand pounds weekly, and shares the 18th and 19th places with Mesut Özil from Arsenal, who receives the same amount of money.

Paul Pogba is the most valuable player with 290 thousand pounds weekly.