“Vinar” company to pay back remaining 34 million AMD debt to farmers

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. “Vinar” company will pay back the remaining 34 million AMD debt to farmers that emerged as a result of grape purveyance in 2015, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Armenia Robert Makaryan told the reporters.

“Vinar” company still has to pay back 34 million AMD to the farmers of Ararat and Armavir Provinces. The money has not been paid back yet, but the issue was under the constant focus of the President, Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister of Armenia and by December 30 the company will pay back the remaining debt”, Makaryan said.

He added that the Ministry of Agriculture is working with the governorates so as all the farmers whom the company has to pay money are informed and go to receive their money.