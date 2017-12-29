Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 December

All interstate and republican roads are open in Armenia


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. There are no precipitations on the interstate of republican roads of Armenia by 17:30, December 29. All the roads are open, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies of Armenia.

The Ministry urges drivers to use only winter tires to avoid RTAs, traffic jams and other emergency situations.




