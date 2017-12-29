Turkey’s Erdogan, Pope Francis discuss status over Jerusalem
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Pope Francis, Haberler reports.
During the phone talk they discussed the current situation over the status of Jerusalem.
Erdogan and Pope Francis agreed to meet in the future to discuss bilateral relations and international issues.
