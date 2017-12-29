Turkish FM holds phone conversation with Secretary Tillerson

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson following the resumption of US visa services in Istanbul, T24.com.tr reports.

According to the source of the Turkish foreign ministry, the officials discussed issues of bilateral interest. Other details of the phone talk are not released.

The Department of State issued a statement on resuming visa services in Turkey.