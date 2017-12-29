Turkey also needs Abdullah Gul to get out from current situation – Garo Paylan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish parliament Garo Paylan announced that the support and assistance of former Turkish president Adbullah Gul is strictly important for getting out the country from the current bad situation, Diken reports.

Paylan said at present Turkey is in such a devastating situation that they need any voice. In response to the journalist’s question that whether former president Gul is among these people, Paylan said: “Of course, he is needed. Now we are in an era where everyone should take a responsibility. The country is in darkness. Abdullah Gul was once a president, one of the political figures of this country. He also needs to take a responsibility for himself”.

Paylan expressed confidence that they will overcome the current situation either by losses, deaths, destroying the economy or will push forward a proposal that will enable to quickly solve everything.