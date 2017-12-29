U.S. resumes visa services in Turkey

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Department of State issued a statement on resumption of visa services in Turkey, Armenpress reports citing the State Department’s website.

“The Department of State is confident that the security posture has improved sufficiently to allow for the full resumption of visa services in Turkey. We continue to have serious concerns about the existing allegations against arrested local employees of our Mission in Turkey. We are also concerned about the cases against U.S. citizens who have been arrested under the state of emergency”, the statement says.

The Department of State added that they will continue to engage with their Turkish counterparts to seek a satisfactory resolution to these cases.

The relations between the U.S. and Turkey became tense after the Turkish authorities made a decision to arrest employees of the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul. This was followed by restricting visa procedures by the US side in Turkey.