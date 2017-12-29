LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-12-17

LONDON, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.17% to $2257.00, copper price up by 0.97% to $7251.50, lead price up by 0.92% to $2523.00, nickel price up by 2.31% to $12180.00, tin price up by 0.61% to $19725.00, zinc price up by 0.34% to $3281.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $75500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.