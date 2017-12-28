Armenia’s ruling party positively assesses the passing political year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) positively assesses the passing political year, RPA spokesperson, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the party. “First, we held very positive parliamentary elections, that deserved exclusively positive feedback from the international organizations and international observer missions. Moreover, we have stable political situation, which is one of the most important factors for both economic growth and for development in general”, ARMENPRESS reports Sharmazanov saying.

He added that the Republic of Armenia pursues a path of clear democratization. “The signing of the agreement between Armenia and the EU on November 24 documents this”, Sharmazanov said, adding that in 2017 Armenia also managed to take serious steps for strengthening its security. “We managed to ensure some positive move both in the direction of Artsakh problem and the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide”, the Vice President of the National Assembly said.