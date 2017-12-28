Technological University to be established in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has approved the concept of establishing Technological University of Armenia. Minister of Education and Science of Armenia Levon Mkrtchyan noted that the university tends to become a leading university with global aspirations that will serve as a platform for education, research and technology-based enterprises.

“The concept defines the strategic foals of the technological university, the principles and specialties of its creation and activities”, the Minister said, adding that the strategic goal of the university is the development and spread of science and technologies in Armenia.