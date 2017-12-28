President of Artsakh awards athletes who achieved outstanding results

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. A solemn ceremony of awarding Artsakh athletes with prize money who achieved outstanding results in various national and international championships and competitions in 2017 took place in the Artsakh Republic President's Residence on December 28.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, the Head of the State characterized the year of 2017 the one of serious achievements in the sports field for our republic with Artsakh athletes registering victories and winning medals in world, Europe and the Republic of Armenia championships.

"Today we can state that our republic has fully-formed sports schools ready to deal with problems they face. Small Artsakh, indeed, has occupied its well-deserved place in the international sports arena, and our victories are the conspicuous examples of it. Healthy, physically strong, educated, ambitious and patriotic youth are our people's pride and dignity, reliable defenders of our state, the biggest potential of the country's natural development and reinforcement", underlined Bako Sahakyan in his speech.

President Sahakyan wished all the awardees new achievements adding that the attention the state focused on physical culture and sports development would further on bear continuous and ongoing character.