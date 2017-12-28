Healthcare minister suggests designing control action plan for combating tuberculosis

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare minister Levon Altunyan chaired a discussion on a new, effective concept of anti-tuberculosis services.

Hasmik Harutyunyan, project coordinating team leader of the Global Foundation said statistics have significantly improved in the last 10 years as a result of previous programs, with the number of new cases dropping twice, and the morality rate three times.

The concept was approved during the discussion, and the minister suggested to design specific action plans for revising the legal field of control, re-organizing services and improving funding mechanisms.