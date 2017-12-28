President Sargsyan holds meeting with renowned pianist Evgeny Kissin

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting December 28 with renowned pianist Evgeny Kissin, who is in the country for the 18th Yerevan Prospects music festival, the President’s Office said.

During the meeting the president welcomed the pianist in Armenia and said that not only are his talent, mastery, wonderful performances appreciated in the country, but he is also beloved for his human characteristics, beloved as a friend of the Armenian people.

Mentioning that the Armenian people will never forget Evgeny Kissin’s support during the 1988 earthquake, the President also thanked the pianist for his participation in the New York concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide commemoration, and the unique performance of Komitas’ Krunk, which touched the hearts of all Armenians.

The pianist said his love and honor for the Armenian people, who have centuries old culture and history, is mutual, and reassured that as long as he lives, he will visit the country.