US Ambassador and embassy staff address New Year congratulatory message in Armenian

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Based on our 25-year-old friendship I’m looking forward to where we should reach together in the future, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said in Armenian in a video message addressed to the Armenian people on the occasion of the New Year, reports Armenpress.

In the video message the embassy staff, all speaking in Armenian regardless of the nationality, briefly introduced the 25-year-old activity of the US-Armenia diplomatic ties with numbers and congratulated on New Year.