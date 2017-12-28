Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 December

Aivazovsky without the Sea – the unusual & surprising works of the marine art master


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Aivazovsky and Sea – these words are synonyms for more than one and a half century. When we say Aivazovsky, we imagine the Sea…..these are the introductory words of Артхив’s author, who presents a publication about the great marine artist’s works which remained out of the spotlight. Unusual and unexpected Aivazovsky – Aivazovsky without the Sea.

Aivazovsky’s Judas’ Betrayal is kept in St. Petersburg’s Russian State Museum.

 

Portrait of his brother Gabriel, 1883

 

Catholicos Khrimyan in Etchmiatsin, 1895

 

Aivazovsky’s second wife Anna Burnazyan Sarkisova, 1882

 




