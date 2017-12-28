Yerevan deputy mayor introduces PM on series of events dedicated to city’s 2800th anniversary

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The session of the jubilee commission engaged in preparing and organizing the events dedicated to Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary was held in the government led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, the government told Armenpress.

Deputy mayor of Yerevan Aram Sukiasyan presented the series of events dedicated to the celebrations of 2800th anniversary of Yerevan. A number of other organizational issues were discussed.

The PM attached importance to the active cooperation between the Yerevan Municipality and the concerned public authorities in terms of properly organizing the coordination works and tasked the heads of the agencies to submit proposals if there will be any to the Yerevan Municipality in a short period of time.