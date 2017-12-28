Government approves Armenia-EU multi-vector cooperation regulation agreement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The government approved the comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement between Armenia on the one hand and the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community and their member states on the other hand, reports Armenpress.

“This framework agreement raises the Armenia-EU bilateral ties to a new partnership level and is called to regulate them in the upcoming years”, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said, adding that the provisions of the agreement take into account Armenia’s commitments in other integration formats.

According to the minister, the agreement regulates the Armenia-EU political dialogue, economic and commercial ties, sectoral cooperation, as well as highlights and promotes ensuring the continuation of political and economic reforms.