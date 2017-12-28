Satik Seyranyan elected president of Union of Journalists of Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Satik Seyranyan has been elected as the new president of the Union of Journalists of Armenia with 57 votes in favor and one against, reports Armenpress.

Satik Seyranyan is the editor-in-chief of 168 Hours newspaper, as well as the author and host of the R-Evolution program at Armenia TV.

Earlier 41 heads and representatives of mass media issued statements expressing their support to Seyranyan’s candidacy for the position of the president of the Union of Journalists of Armenia.

Member of the Union Harutyun Tsatryan nominated himself for the post.

Astghik Gevorgyan was the former president of the Union of Journalists of Armenia.