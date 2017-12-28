PM vows stricter governmental activities for 2018
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The 2018 activity regime of the government will be stricter in 2018, PM Karapetyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.
“Happy New Year everyone, I wish you a good year, the regime will be more strict and strong, enjoy, relax, thank you”, he said.
