Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 December

PM vows stricter governmental activities for 2018


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The 2018 activity regime of the government will be stricter in 2018, PM Karapetyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“Happy New Year everyone, I wish you a good year, the regime will be more strict and strong, enjoy, relax, thank you”, he said.




«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»

մրցույթ
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration