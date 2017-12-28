10 football clubs interested in Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. 10 football clubs are interested in Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the midfielder of Manchester United.

The Daily Star says Mkhitaryan’s will leave Manchester United during the winter transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are most interested in the Armenian international.

Valencia, Arsenal, Milan, Tottenham, Everton, Atletico, Sevilla and West Ham are also interested.