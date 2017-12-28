‘This is the last long vacation, enjoy to the fullest’ – PM Karapetyan on upcoming tasks

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. At the last Cabinet meeting of 2017, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan thanked members of the government for joint work and presented the upcoming tasks for January 2018.

“Enjoy your holidays, relax. Today is the last Cabinet meeting of this year, thank you for the joint work. During the first 15 days of January we will sum up and present to the public what we’ve done, and during the next 15 days together with all agencies and ministries we will set the tasks for 2018. Especially when this is the last long New Year vacation, that’s why I suggest you to enjoy at its best. In 2019, we will be back in office on January 3, I am sure everyone of you is happy for this news”, Karapetyan said.

Judging by the response of the Cabinet, the PM joked, saying : “Seems like you aren’t that happy”.