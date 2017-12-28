LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-12-17

LONDON, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.58% to $2209.00, copper price up by 1.73% to $7182.00, lead price up by 0.68% to $2500.00, nickel price down by 1.61% to $11905.00, tin price up by 1.06% to $19605.00, zinc price up by 0.89% to $3270.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $75500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.