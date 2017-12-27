Black ice formed on some roads of Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Black ice is formed on some roads of Armenia by 20:30, December 27.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, black ice is formed on some parts of Sotk-Karvachar roadway and on Vardenyats pass. The Ministry urges all the drivers to use only winter tires.

No precipitations are predicted on December 26-31.

The Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Interior of Georgia informs that Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

According to the information received from the CMC of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the North Ossetia of the RF 385 trucks are massed at the Russian part.