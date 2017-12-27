President Sargsyan participates in solemn ceremony of awarding and honoring the 10 best athletes of the year in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan participated in the solemn ceremony of awarding and honoring the 10 best athletes of the year in Armenia at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex on December 27.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Serzh Sargsyan congratulated all the representatives of sports on the occasion of the coming New Year and Christmas holidays, wished them health, happiness in personal life, and new achievements on global arenas.

President Sargsyan awarded honorary titles to athletes and trainers for their achievements in the field of physical culture and sport, encouraged them with prize money and gifts.

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs of Armenia Hrachya Rostomyan handed certificates and symbol-statuettes to the top ten, and the prizes were given by the President of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia Gagik Tsarukyan.